Drought Conditions Continue Across the State

While the recent rain did help with the drought conditions across parts of the state, we still have a long way to go.

Where we previously had extreme drought conditions that are still present just to our southeast through Rhode Island and Massachusetts, we now have a severe drought. So not much improvement, but a trend in the right direction.

The parts of Connecticut highlighted in tan are where we are experiencing a moderate drought while areas to the west remain abnormally dry.

When we break down the rainfall deficit for the year, we are still in a major hole.

But for the first month since April, the Hartford area is seeing a surplus in rainfall for the month.

“Some of the soil moisture and fire conditions, you know, have improved. But the streamflow areas, the groundwater tables are not improved yet so, you know, we still have a long way to go,” said Martin Heft, chair of the Interagency Drought Workgroup.

“But I don’t know if there’s really a specific number to say 'okay we need this much rain to get us out of it,'" Heft continued.

When it comes to the rainfall we need, it’s not just about quantity; it’s about quality. We need a good soaking rain that will absorb into the ground, quick-hitting downpours run off and don’t do us a whole lot of good.

