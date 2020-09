We have lots of sun in the forecast for the next several days as the drought continues.

Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s, which is above the 72 degrees that is considered normal for this time of year.

It will be breezy today with Teddy in the maritime..

Some clouds will move into the state by Sunday.

The drought might end with scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.