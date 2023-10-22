Dry and breezy weather returns today, a warming trend next week

After Saturday's rain and wind, dry weather will return to end the weekend.

While no rain is expected, skies will tend stay mostly cloudy throughout the day along with a gusty breeze. The wind will gust between 20-30 mph throughout Sunday.

Expect a cool late October day today. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s across the state. The warmest temps will be found at the shore with an offshore wind. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 61 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While the next couple of mornings will be chilly, along with some frost by Tuesday morning, the week ahead will feature a warming trend with highs climbing into the 70s.

For more information on the week ahead, click on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.