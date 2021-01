A strong storm in northern New England will help to produce wind gusts over 30 MPH today.

High temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s will feel colder at times due to the wind. The "feels-like" temperatures will average in the 20s and 30s through the day today.

Here is a look at the wind gusts expected today, much less wind for Monday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/NdGoCx2leG — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 17, 2021

Much less wind and milder than average temperatures will continue for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday.

