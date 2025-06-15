Dry, cloudy Father's Day with high temperatures returning later this week

Connecticut looks to stay dry on Sunday, with showers hitting nearby New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

While an isolated sprinkle is possible, most of Connecticut is expected to see just plenty of clouds, and temperatures slightly below the 70s.

The cool air won't stick around much longer, as the mugginess returns on Tuesday.

For Sunday, temperatures are cooler than average for this time of year.

By this coming Thursday the heat is back and thunderstorms are too.

Summer officially begins this Friday, so dads and grads will be celebrating during the final weekend of the spring here in Connecticut.