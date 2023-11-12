Dry weather continues through the end of the weekend and into new workweek

An area of high pressure continues to bring the state dry weather to end the weekend. Dry weather will last well into next week.

As high pressure moves overhead today and tonight, cooler air will settle into the state. Highs today will only end up in the 40s with fairly light winds. The average high should be in the lower 50s.

Cool temperatures will continue next week. In fact, morning low temperatures on Monday will start off in the teens and 20s.

A moderating temperature trend is expected by the end of next week when highs will be back close to 60 degrees.

