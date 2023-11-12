connecticut weather

Dry weather continues through the end of the weekend and into new workweek

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An area of high pressure continues to bring the state dry weather to end the weekend. Dry weather will last well into next week.

As high pressure moves overhead today and tonight, cooler air will settle into the state. Highs today will only end up in the 40s with fairly light winds. The average high should be in the lower 50s.

Cool temperatures will continue next week. In fact, morning low temperatures on Monday will start off in the teens and 20s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A moderating temperature trend is expected by the end of next week when highs will be back close to 60 degrees.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Weather Stories

connecticut weather 1 hour ago

Today's forecast

Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us