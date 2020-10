Much of the state saw some much needed rain over the last 24-36 hours. Many towns picked up over 2 inches of rain.

Behind the storm that brought the rain, we can expect a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Frost is possible in many locations overnight tonight, even down to the beaches.

Despite the recent rainfall, much of the next 7-10 days will be drier than average along with above average temperatures.

