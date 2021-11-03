first alert forecast

Early Morning Frost Advisory & Freeze Warning; Cold & Quiet Temps for the Week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Parts of the four southern Connecticut counties will see cold temperatures at or near freezing for the early morning hours Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This is the coldest morning since April 22 in many towns this morning. In Colebrook, 25 was the coldest.

A frost advisory is also in place from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for the northern parts of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties that are away from the shoreline.

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in northern Fairfield County.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The rest of today will be bright and sunny with chilly highs around 50. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 32.

Fair weather for the next upcoming days.

The next possible chance of rain will be Sunday night.

Fall Back to Standard time Sunday morning.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us