Early Morning Frost Advisory & Freeze Warning; Cold & Quiet Temps for the Week

Parts of the four southern Connecticut counties will see cold temperatures at or near freezing for the early morning hours Wednesday.

Plenty of frost and even freezing conditions out there early this morning. Are you ready for the November Chill? I think it feels great! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ZHkThMJ4eY — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) November 3, 2021

This is the coldest morning since April 22 in many towns this morning. In Colebrook, 25 was the coldest.

A frost advisory is also in place from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday for the northern parts of New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties that are away from the shoreline.

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in northern Fairfield County.

The rest of today will be bright and sunny with chilly highs around 50. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 32.

Fair weather for the next upcoming days.

The next possible chance of rain will be Sunday night.

Fall Back to Standard time Sunday morning.