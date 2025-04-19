Easter in CT has seen some drastic weather changes over the years

We've had some wild weather on Easter Sunday in year's past. Here's a look at some of Easter's extremes.

The hottest Easter Sunday in Hartford was 95 degrees, while the coldest was 10 degrees.

It has snowed seven inches on the holiday, and we've had a soaker of a day with more than 1.5 inches of rainfall.

This year will not be record-breaking, but rather average. We will have high temperatures around 64 degrees with lots of sunshine.

It may feel cool at times, as the wind from the northwest blows at 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

It will be nice to enjoy an "average" weather day this Easter!