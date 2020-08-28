EF-1 Tornado Struck From Bethany to North Haven: NWS

An EF-1 tornado touched down and moved from Bethany to North Haven Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan reported radar confirmation of a tornado Thursday. On Friday NWS surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds of up to 110 mph, touched town between 3:53 p.m. and 4:03 p.m. It moved 11.1 miles from Bethany through to North Haven.

I'm quite confident a tornado touched down in Bethany and Hamden this afternoon based on a tornado debris signature that was picked up on radar. This shows lofted tornado debris in the clouds. Same area got hit in 2018! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/5LC0Vfs8Fz — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 27, 2020

The NWS report said no injuries were reported.

Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday as powerful storms moved through Connecticut. In North Haven, Hamden and Bethany there were significant reports of damage, including structural and tree damage.

The same area was hit by a tornado event in May 2018. Hanrahan reported Friday that after surveying the damage, Thursday's impact appeared more widespread than in 2018, with more snapped hardwood trees and more structural damage, such as damage to roofs.