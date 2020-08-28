tornado

EF-1 Tornado Struck From Bethany to North Haven: NWS

NBC Universal, Inc.

An EF-1 tornado touched down and moved from Bethany to North Haven Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan reported radar confirmation of a tornado Thursday. On Friday NWS surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado, with wind speeds of up to 110 mph, touched town between 3:53 p.m. and 4:03 p.m. It moved 11.1 miles from Bethany through to North Haven.

The NWS report said no injuries were reported.

Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Thursday as powerful storms moved through Connecticut. In North Haven, Hamden and Bethany there were significant reports of damage, including structural and tree damage.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 4 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The same area was hit by a tornado event in May 2018. Hanrahan reported Friday that after surveying the damage, Thursday's impact appeared more widespread than in 2018, with more snapped hardwood trees and more structural damage, such as damage to roofs.

This article tagged under:

tornadofirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us