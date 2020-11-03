first alert forecast

Election Day is Mostly Sunny and Breezy With Chilly Temps

Election Day is going to be mostly sunny and breezy with unseasonably cold temperatures.

Highs are expected in the mid-40s, which is more than 10 degrees below average. While it will be breezy, it will not be nearly as windy as it was yesterday.

Temperatures are expected to warm up in the days ahead.

Tomorrow will be sunny with a high in the mid-50s, Thursday will be mostly Sunny with highs in the mid-60s and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

By Saturday, we might hit 70 degrees with sunny skies.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

