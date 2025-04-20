StormTracker

Elevated fire danger and breezy for Easter Sunday

By Alexis Clemons

Dry and breezy conditions lead to a high risk for brush fires to spread on Easter Sunday.

Other than the wind, the Easter Sunday forecast is a good one with more sunshine and highs in the 60s across the entire state.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s as winds calm.

Patchy frost could be possible in some hill towns into Monday morning.

Monday will warm into the 50s and 60s as clouds increase through the day.

A few rain showers are possible late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

