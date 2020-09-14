Eversource to Remove Thousands of Damaged Trees

Eversource crews will be in Branford Monday and identifying and removing of trees damaged in storms.

Eversource said that after Tropical Storm Isaias and the violent storms that hit Branford and surrounding communities, the company has identified thousands of storm-damaged trees that pose a threat to the electric grid and need to be removed.

A Branford family is rebuilding after a came crashing through their home during the severe storms that rolled through the state last week.

Branford is one town where power was out for days after severe storms in August.

They will hold a media availability at 10 a.m.

Trapped in Thursday’s storm, Branford’s Maria Adinolfi was forced into an unthinkable position. With trees falling in front and behind her minivan, she had nowhere to go.

Photos Show Damage to North Branford Home