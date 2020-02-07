Exceptionally low barometric pressure levels are spreading across Connecticut Friday as an unusually strong storm moves east. The pressure level is expected to come close to the February record in the Hartford area of 972.9 mb or about 28.73 inches of mercury.

Jen from Portland sent in this picture of her home barometer this morning

As the storm passes strong winds are possible across the state - particularly along the shoreline. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible Friday afternoon.

It's possible pressure levels may crack the top 10 lowest in the Hartford Area. The records go back to 1905.