Expectant Cheshire Mom Depends on Neighbor with Plow

Tara and John Fede live on a private drive in Cheshire. They had their fingers crossed on Monday that their baby boy wouldn’t be born early, during the snowstorm.

“When I found out I was due in February, I was like, 'Please, don’t come when there’s a snowstorm,” Tara Fede said.

“I luckily work from home, he does not and I was just like, 'Baby, you cannot come today because he was at work most of the day,'” she said.

The Fede’s private road only has three other houses on it. The town of Cheshire doesn’t plow it, so they depend on their neighbor, Fred Keith.

“I called her last night, her and her husband. I said, 'If you need to get out just call me. I don’t care what time it is, I’ll get you to where you need to go,'” Keith said.

He’s been plowing the road for years and this storm was no exception. He chipped away at it every three to four hours.

“It was pretty windy where we were, on top of the hill there, so we plowed the road, probably three-four times, a private road, just to keep up with it. If you wait until the whole thing ended, it would have been a lot harder,” Keith said.

He kept going at it this morning but isn’t too thrilled to hear about another potential storm next week.

“I’ve had enough snow for the year, I’m good. I don’t want to see any more. Ha ha,” Keith said.

But if more snow is in the cards, he said, he’ll continue to be there for his neighbors.

“It was comforting, knowing at the very least someone could get us there [to the hospital],” John Fede said.