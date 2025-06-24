StormTracker

Extreme heat continues as temperatures push 100

We set a record high temperature on Monday and we are likely to do the same today as temperatures will touch 100 degrees in parts of Connecticut.

An extreme heat warning continues for most of the state through 8 p.m. tonight.

Humidity could come down a bit today, but not enough to provide any relief. The "feels like" temperature will be more like 105 to 107 degrees.

We will see gusty winds Tuesday as well.

Wednesday will be sunny but the humidity will creep back up. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

There is a slight chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm late tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Thursday brings the relief. It will be cloudy, but much cooler, with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers are likely on Thursday.

