A cool and comfortable start to Tuesday morning according to our NBC Connecticut meteorologists.

Heavy clouds will develop throughout the state today with highs in the low 70s.

There is also a bit of rain in the forecast for today but it will only be small pockets of showers in a few towns.

Showers or a thunderstorm to hit overnight tonight into Wednesday. Highs 80-85, upper 70s at the shore.

Thursday is looking a lot warmer but more showers are possible for Friday and Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.