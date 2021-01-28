first alert weather

Fair Temps Ahead of Extreme, Bitter Cold Start to Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds today, but temperatures will drop by the afternoon before the arctic blast settles in. High temperatures today will be between 30 and 35.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Polar Vortex will bring some extremely cold temperatures through the state on Friday and Saturday.

Wind chills will drop below zero by Friday morning. High temperatures will be between 15 and 20. The "feels like" temperature will range from -10 to -20 for much of inland Connecticut early Friday morning.

A potential winter storm might impact us Monday and Tuesday.

Track the cold in your First Alert Forecast here.

