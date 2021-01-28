Fair Temps Ahead of Extreme, Bitter Cold Start to Weekend

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds today, but temperatures will drop by the afternoon before the arctic blast settles in. High temperatures today will be between 30 and 35.

Interesting....freezing drizzle and light snow up toward Boston, and even some snow on radar in Rhode Island. Doubt it reaches us, but I won't rule out a few flakes in far eastern CT. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/2yrG5f2lkI — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 28, 2021

A wind chill advisory has been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Polar Vortex will bring some extremely cold temperatures through the state on Friday and Saturday.

Tomorrow morning look brutal, actually...the entire day looks very cold and windy. It doesn't take a lot of wind to create rough wind chills, when the airmass becomes this cold. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/7h1gg5613C — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) January 28, 2021

Wind chills will drop below zero by Friday morning. High temperatures will be between 15 and 20. The "feels like" temperature will range from -10 to -20 for much of inland Connecticut early Friday morning.

A potential winter storm might impact us Monday and Tuesday.

