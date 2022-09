Friday is the first full day of fall and it feels like it.

Morning temperatures were in the 40s and low 50s across Connecticut and they will stay cool throughout the day.

Most of the state will see temperatures in the high 50s to 60 degrees Friday.

Despite the cooler temperatures, Friday will also feature sunshine statewide.

Temps will fall off again Friday night and some areas of the state may wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

