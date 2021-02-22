Fast-Moving Storm to Bring Snow, Rain to Conn. Today

After a beautiful weekend of sunshine, NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a fast-moving storm that will bring a round of rain and snow today.

A fast-moving area of low pressure is expected to track to the west of the state today, which will bring in milder air. A burst of snow is likely Monday afternoon with a quick change to rain south of Hartford. There will be mainly plain rain along the shore.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow for a portion of the northwest Connecticut while other parts of the state get a coating to one inch and cities and towns along the shoreline see rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for Fairfield and Litchfield counties through 6 p.m.

The hill towns may hold onto snow a bit longer before the precipitation tapers off during the evening. While most of the state will see only a minor accumulation (away from the shoreline), the hills could pick up a couple of inches of snow.

Here is a look at future radar for Monday. A burst of snow over to rain for most, but the snow lingers in the hills for some accumulation. Details: https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/zxlRdDS9Qs — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 21, 2021

The storm moves out quickly and milder weather is expected to follow for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 40s for most of the week.

