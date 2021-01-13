Federal Major Disaster Declaration Approved Due to Tropical Storm Isaias

The governor asked the federal government for a federal major disaster declaration due to damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias and that was approved.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified him that his request to President Donald Trump in September 2020 for a federal major disaster declaration has been approved for all eight counties in Connecticut, including the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Rips Across Connecticut

The storm resulted in more than 750,000 power outages statewide. Hundreds of roads were blocked and infrastructure was damaged.

The governor said at least two fatalities and five serious injuries in the state are attributed to the storm.

The federal declaration allows for the approval of public assistance for the entire state, giving state agencies, municipalities and the two tribal nations the ability to receive federal reimbursement for 75 percent of all eligible costs associated with repairing public infrastructure damaged by the storm.

Lamont said the federal Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has also been approved statewide, which helps state agencies, municipalities, and the two tribal nations with the financial costs associated with implementing actions that can reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from other natural disasters.

“This declaration will provide much-needed financial assistance to our state and its municipalities in covering the costs associated with emergency protective measures and repairing damage to public infrastructure that was caused by this devastating storm,” Lamont said in a statement. “I thank the federal government for their partnership in these efforts.”