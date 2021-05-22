first alert weather

Feeling Like Summer This Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It has been warmer than average for most of this past week and this weekend will feature temperatures nearly 15 degrees above average.

The average high temperature for this weekend inland is near 74 degrees. NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

While most of the weekend will be dry, there will be a lot of cloud cover today and the slight chance of a pop up shower. Sunday, with a strong cold front approaching, there is a better chance of a shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon.

