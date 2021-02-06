first alert weather

First Alert: Accumulating Snow Storm Expected Sunday

Parts of the state will pick up more than a half foot of snow

By Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists have issued a first alert for a Sunday snow storm that will impact all of Connecticut.

An area of low pressure will bring a period of snow from early morning until early evening on Sunday.

Snow may become heavy at times during Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow is likely to be along the I-84 corridor and points south and east.

STORM TIMELINE::

Snow develops around daybreak.
Snow becomes steadier and heavier through the morning.
Snow, heavy at times, especially along and S/E of the I-84 corridor, during the adternoon.
The steadiest and heaviest snow begins to move out toward sunset.
Lingering snow showers during the evening but the accumulating snow moves out during the early evening.

Track the incoming snow.

