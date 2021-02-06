First Alert: Accumulating Snow Storm Expected Sunday

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists have issued a first alert for a Sunday snow storm that will impact all of Connecticut.
An area of low pressure will bring a period of snow from early morning until early evening on Sunday.
Snow may become heavy at times during Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow is likely to be along the I-84 corridor and points south and east.
STORM TIMELINE::
Track the incoming snow.
