First Alert: Accumulating Snow Storm Expected Sunday

NBC Connecticut first alert meteorologists have issued a first alert for a Sunday snow storm that will impact all of Connecticut.

An area of low pressure will bring a period of snow from early morning until early evening on Sunday.

Snow may become heavy at times during Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snow is likely to be along the I-84 corridor and points south and east.

This is our call on the Sunday snowstorm. Heaviest I-84 corridor and points SE from there. Everyone sees a plowable snow.

STORM TIMELINE::

