FIRST ALERT: Dozens of Schools Have Delays as Brutal Cold Feels Like Below Zero

Dozens of schools have a delayed start due to today's cold temperatures with wind chill factors that feel below zero.

Feel-like temperatures will be between 0 and negative 20.

The high temperatures will only range from about 7 degrees in the hills to 13 in Hartford to 17 in New Haven, but the breeze will make it feel much colder.

You can get more details about the forecast here.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Dozens of school districts have decided to open late this morning due to the expected dangerous wind chills.

See the full list of delays and closings here.

CT SEVERE COLD WEATHER PROTOCOL

Gov. Ned Lamont is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to be activated for the first time this winter.

It began at noon on Monday and will be in effect through noon Wednesday.

During this time period, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut shelters so anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 for help to find services.

The governor's office said safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout the state to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WARMING CENTERS OPEN

Some cities and towns are opening warming centers to keep people safe.

See the list here.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES CLOSED

Several COVID-19 testing sites said they'll be closed today because of bitter cold temps.

AAA says now is the time to give your car a once over and make sure things are good to go so you don't find yourself having to call for help.