First Alert: Extreme Heat & Severe Thunderstorms Wednesday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting the extreme heat to continue into Wednesday.

A heat advisory remains in effect statewide as we head into Wednesday. Heat index values will range from 96 to 106 degrees.

There is an increased risk for severe thunderstorms throughout Connecticut. The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be through portions of northern Connecticut.

The biggest threat with severe thunderstorms is damaging wind gusts. The strongest storms could produce wind gusts of 60+ mph.

The storms will approach the state during the afternoon hours. The highest risk for severe weather will be from 4pm to 8pm.

