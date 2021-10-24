first alert

FIRST ALERT: Flooding Rain & Strong Winds Likely Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for southern CT ahead of heavy rain expected on Tuesday.

By Josh Cingranelli

Scattered rain showers will move through the state late Sunday into Monday with light to moderate rain expected for the Monday morning commute.

Conditions will dry out as we head into Monday afternoon before a strong low pressure system moves north toward Connecticut.

The strong coastal system will likely slow to a crawl or even stall over Long Island. This will result in a period of moderate to at times heavy rain Monday night and through much of Tuesday.

As the system moves north, it will also intensify resulting in strong gusty winds. Some computer models indicate coastal areas could see wind gust to or exceeding 50 mph.

Rainfall totals from Monday through Wednesday morning could range from 3 to 6 inches. This could result in areas of flash flooding throughout the state.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

