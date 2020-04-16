First Alert for Snow This Weekend

Several inches of snow are possible in the hill towns on Friday night and Saturday morning and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert.

A storm that passes south of Connecticut will have just enough cold air to produce a combination of snow and rain across the state.

The heaviest accumulation will be in the northwest and northeast hills and three to five inches of snow are possible in parts of Litchfield County.

The snow will begin falling Friday evening and continue through Saturday morning, with the heaviest snow falling from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy and wet snow could bring down some tree limbs and power lines in the hills.

A combination of rain and snow is expected for the valley, including the Hartford area. At this point, a coating to an inch of snow is possible.

Check back for updates to the forecast.