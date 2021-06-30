FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave Continues Today With Threat of Severe Thunderstorms

The heat wave will continue on Wednesday and there is a threat of severe thunderstorms for parts of the state in the afternoon.

A heat advisory remains in effect statewide. Heat index values will range from 96 to 106 degrees.

There is an increased risk for severe thunderstorms throughout Connecticut.

The best chance for severe thunderstorms will be through portions of northern Connecticut.

The biggest threat with severe thunderstorms is damaging wind gusts. The strongest storms could produce wind gusts of 60+ mph.

The storms will approach the state during the afternoon hours and will fire up around 2 p.m. The highest risk for severe weather will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow is less hot with highs in the 80s. Storms are possible in the afternoon.

