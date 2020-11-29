First Alert: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Monday

After a beautiful Sunday, the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team is tracking a potent storm for Monday.

An area of low pressure will track to the west of the state on Monday, bringing a round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Rain will break out during the afternoon on Monday with increasing wind. The peak of the rain and wind will arrive Monday evening.

1-2.5 inches of rain looks likely and winds are expected to gust 40-50 mph. Some higher gusts are possible at the shore. Scattered power outages are possible with the higher wind gusts.

