FIRST ALERT: Increasing Potential for Winter Storm Friday

Accumulating snow possible

By Rachael Jay

An impactful winter storm looks possible for Friday. Accumulating snow looks like the main threat for Connecticut.

The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast. Snow starts on Thursday night and falls through early Friday afternoon.

We're still a couple of days out from the event so there's still time for things to change with the forecast. The track of the storm (i.e., how far it is from Connecticut) and its speed will determine just how much snow we see.

It may be breezy to gusty on Friday while the snow is falling as well.

