First Alert Issued for Possibility of Severe Storms Thursday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the potential of severe storms moving through the state on today.

A few morning showers are possible, perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, but they are not expected to be severe.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The biggest threat of severe weather will be between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those storms could produce hail, destructive winds, and even a tornado.

This is a sizable signal for a higher end severe weather event tomorrow. Large hail (bigger than golf balls), destructive winds, and a tornado all possible in towns that get hit. This won't be everywhere but a few storms tomorrow have the potential to be nasty. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/bTRc0l7URh — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 26, 2020

The thunderstorms will form along a warm front due to a combination of instability and strong wind shear. The exact placement of the warm front will determine which tows are most at risk.

#FIRSTALERT for tomorrow afternon. Stay tuned to @NBCConnecticut all day for the latest on severe weather tomorrow afternoon and evening. #tornadoes and wind damage are concerns. pic.twitter.com/cTROnvjeTY — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) August 26, 2020

With the potential for damaging winds from a strong line of storms on Thursday, some are rushing to try and get tree damage left behind by Isaias cleaned up.

There is a hope that the remnants of Laura can bring us some beneficial rain Saturday.