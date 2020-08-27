first alert weather

First Alert Issued for Possibility of Severe Storms Thursday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the potential of severe storms moving through the state on today.

A few morning showers are possible, perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, but they are not expected to be severe.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The biggest threat of severe weather will be between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those storms could produce hail, destructive winds, and even a tornado.

The thunderstorms will form along a warm front due to a combination of instability and strong wind shear. The exact placement of the warm front will determine which tows are most at risk.

With the potential for damaging winds from a strong line of storms on Thursday, some are rushing to try and get tree damage left behind by Isaias cleaned up.

There is a hope that the remnants of Laura can bring us some beneficial rain Saturday.

