FIRST ALERT: Monday's Snow to Impact Afternoon, Evening Commute

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting snow which could impact your afternoon and evening commute.

A storm system looks to bring a round of wet snow and rain Monday afternoon into the evening.

While that storm system does not look overly strong, the timing could make for a slick commute.

NBC Connecticut

A slushy inch or two is expected with up to three inches possible in some of Connecticut's higher elevations.

It's a busy weather week ahead. Showers today. Mild, 55-60 Sunday. Some wet snow Monday (some accumulation, 1-3" inland) bigger storm threat Wednesday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FKVfBldmvH — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 12, 2020

Tuesday looks much colder with temperatures reaching between 30 and 35 degrees. That will set the stage for a nor'easter snowstorm which is expected to reach the state by Wednesday afternoon.

While details still need to be worked out as to the intensity and exact storm track, a round of potentially heavy snow and wind looks likely by Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, there could be significant snow accumulation across the state.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued First Alerts for the two storms that look to impact the state this coming week.

Stay with NBC Connecticut for the latest details.