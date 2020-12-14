FIRST ALERT: Nor'easter Could Bring a Foot of Snow to Parts of Connecticut

A nor'easter will bring significant snow to Connecticut late Wednesday night.

The snow will begin to overspread the state sometime around 11 p.m. Wednesday and will pick up in intensity overnight.

Most of the state will see between 6-12 inches of snow by the time the storm wraps up by late Thursday morning.

NBC Connecticut

The nor'easter will be quick-moving, dumping most of the snow in a short amount of time and most people will wake up Thursday morning to significant snowfall totals.

Looks like a good one! See you at 4 with the details. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/ecYa9gcZSD — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) December 14, 2020

Thursday will be cold, with tempuratures in the teens to 20s.