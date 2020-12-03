FIRST ALERT: Possible Nor'easter to Bring Rain, Snow to Connecticut Saturday

A possible nor'easter could bring snow to parts of Connecticut on Saturday.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm.

The nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain to the state early Saturday as it forms off the Mid-Atlantic coast and tracks towards Nantucket and Cape Cod throughout the day.

Later on Saturday there will be colder air that will likely change the rain to snow for parts of New England, including areas of Connecticut. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in the hills.

I like this image from the NAM model for midday tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rain, flipping to wet, heavy snow in the hill towns of northern CT. Accumulations are likely. Possible power issues in NE CT where up to 6" is possible. #NBCCT #noreaster pic.twitter.com/KP3Xg6XwjP — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) December 4, 2020

There is still a question of exactly where the storm will track and its intensity and that will determine who gets the heaviest snowfall.