FIRST ALERT: Snow Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Conn. as Storm Departs

Thousands of people in Connecticut are without power after the snow knocked down multiple power lines on Saturday.
As of 6:30 p.m., Eversource reported over 5,800 power outages. In Willington, 32% of customers are without power.
Earlier in the afternoon, the snow caused roads to become slick and state police said they responded to accidents all across the state.
Troopers asked residents to stay home if they can. If you have to go out, you're urged to drive slow and ditch all distractions.
Firefighters in Union tweeted a video showing snowy conditions on the roads late Saturday morning.
Tolland Alert said there are wires down on Sugar Hill Road in the area of Johnson Road.
The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tolland and Windham counties until 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
There will be a large variation in snow totals across the state. Up to 10 inches of snow is expected in parts of the Northeast Hills.
Elsewhere, snow totals will be much less with little if any accumulation in Hartford and the Farmington Valley. Accumulating snow is not expected on the shoreline due to warmer temperatures.
The nor'easter brought heavy rain to the state early Saturday morning as it formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast and tracks toward Nantucket and Cape Cod throughout the day.
By late Saturday morning, the rain changed over to snow in some towns as the storm strengthened.
The best chance of accumulating snow is in the hills.
Some towns could see significant accumulations, while others, especially those along and closest to the shore, could see very little.
The snow will be heavy so power outages are possible, according to our First Alert Weather team.
The snow is expected to wind down between 4 and 6 p.m.