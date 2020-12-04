FIRST ALERT: Snow Knocks Out Power to Thousands in Conn. as Storm Departs

Thousands of people in Connecticut are without power after the snow knocked down multiple power lines on Saturday.

As of 6:30 p.m., Eversource reported over 5,800 power outages. In Willington, 32% of customers are without power.

Frustrating storm to forecast. It looks like this is where things will wind up. As expected, NE CT saw heavy snow and power outages. Valley locations west of Hartford struggled. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/fgeIvtaLVK — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) December 5, 2020

Earlier in the afternoon, the snow caused roads to become slick and state police said they responded to accidents all across the state.

Troopers asked residents to stay home if they can. If you have to go out, you're urged to drive slow and ditch all distractions.

Troopers are responding to accidents all over the state. We ask motorists, if they can stay home please do. And if you have to go out please drive slow and ditch all distractions. #CTtraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 5, 2020

Firefighters in Union tweeted a video showing snowy conditions on the roads late Saturday morning.

Tolland Alert said there are wires down on Sugar Hill Road in the area of Johnson Road.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Tolland and Windham counties until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

There will be a large variation in snow totals across the state. Up to 10 inches of snow is expected in parts of the Northeast Hills.

Slick roads along Route 44 in Eastford. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/UM648lLOXu — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) December 5, 2020

Elsewhere, snow totals will be much less with little if any accumulation in Hartford and the Farmington Valley. Accumulating snow is not expected on the shoreline due to warmer temperatures.

The nor'easter brought heavy rain to the state early Saturday morning as it formed off the Mid-Atlantic coast and tracks toward Nantucket and Cape Cod throughout the day.

By late Saturday morning, the rain changed over to snow in some towns as the storm strengthened.

Michelle from Goshen shared this great image. WE love our weather watchers! Here is comes! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/9s81XIwQK3 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) December 5, 2020

The best chance of accumulating snow is in the hills.

Some towns could see significant accumulations, while others, especially those along and closest to the shore, could see very little.

The amount of water (liquid) in the snow (based on temperatures) makes a big difference in accumulation/consistency of the snow. #NBCCT https://t.co/a6Lsa1vnDz pic.twitter.com/xJgzEhwlMe — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 5, 2020

The snow will be heavy so power outages are possible, according to our First Alert Weather team.

The snow is expected to wind down between 4 and 6 p.m.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.