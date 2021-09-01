Significant Flooding in Parts of CT After 1st Ever Flash Flood Emergency Issued

What to Know The remnants of Hurricane Ida will drop a massive amount of rain overnight with widespread totals of 3"-6" expected and local totals up to 10"

A flash flood emergency, the first ever in CT, was issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties. Significant, life-threatening flooding is possible.

There is also the potential for tornadoes and a tornado watch has been issued for southern Connecticut

A flash flood emergency, the first ever in Connecticut, was issued in Fairfield and New Haven counties as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Connecticut. This storm is expected to bring significant, life-threatening and unusual flooding to parts of the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flash Flood Emergency for Fairfield and New Haven Counties until 12:30 a.m. Significant and life-threatening flash flooding is expected shortly. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/eQXfuQazNU — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 2, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warnings, flash flood warnings and flood warnings are all in effect for various parts of the state. For the full list of severe weather alerts, click here.

TRAVEL WARNINGS AND FLOODED ROADS

Metro-North suspended service on all lines late Wednesday night due to the severe weather, and said it expected service to stay out overnight due to flooding and power outages.

Police in Fairfield County were warning of road closures due to flooding and asking people not to travel unless it is an emergency. They also reminded the public to only dial 911 for emergency situations and that they can contact police through the routine numbers for other incidents.

As of midnight, Bridgeport emergency officials were reporting 17 locations with vehicles stranded or submerged by flood waters, and at least 22 streets flooded.

BPT is experiencing flash flooding & advising residents to stay off the roadways. BPT ECC (911) reporting 9 locations where vehicles are stranded in flooded waters with a total of 12 vehicles submerged in flooded waters. Do not travel down flooded streets. — BridgeportCT (@CityofBptCT) September 2, 2021

In Norwalk, multiple streets were closed due to flooding, including CT Avenue (Route 1) between Scribner Avenue and Rampart Road due to flooding. West Norwalk was also closed at West Cedar, Meadow Street at South Main, and Fort Point Street. Follow their Twitter feed for updates.

South Main at Woodward Ave is now closed due to flooding https://t.co/Y12qwA1CSH — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) September 2, 2021

Fairfield police described scenes of multiple vehicles stuck or submerged on flooded roadways.

Officials in Darien reported flooding and multiple trouble spots Wednesday night.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 4:00 a.m., Eversource was reporting more than 21,500 outages and United Illuminating was reporting more than 16,000.

The tri-state area has already seen historic rainfall and flooding and the same system is moving through Connecticut.

The heaviest rain is expected through the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

I don't say this often but tonight's flood potential is very significant. Life-threatening flooding is possible in spots and areas that almost never flood may flood tonight. Please don't drive through flooded roadways tonight it can be exceptionally dangerous. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/t2x5jBC8qx — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 1, 2021

Since we are expecting several inches of rain, flooding will be a problem for anyone who lives in flood-prone areas. Basements, roads, underpasses, small rivers and streams are all at risk of flooding.

The National Weather Service is forecasting major flooding on the Yantic River and moderate flooding on the Farmington River.

The NWS is now explicitly forecasting major flooding on the Yantic River and moderate flooding on the Farmington River. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/GazUZybWoW — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 1, 2021

Drivers should use caution driving and avoid areas where water has collected.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a high risk for excessive rainfall for parts of Connecticut. It is very rare to see this threat level in Connecticut.