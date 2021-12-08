first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Scattered Snow Flurries, Showers Possible Today

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking some scattered snow flurries and showers for Wednesday.

This won't be a large storm but there will be flurries and snow showers throughout the day, with things intensifying a bit in the evening, especially in eastern Connecticut.

Most of the state will struggle to see more than a coating, though up to two inches is possible in parts of Windham and Tolland counties. Temperatures will on average be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We'll see the most accumulation on lawns, cars, and rooftops. Warm conditions Monday and above freezing temps on Tuesday make it a bit more difficult for snow to stick on the roadways.

The snow will exit before sunrise on Thursday. Black ice is possible.

Thursday is partly cloudy with temperatures around 38 degrees.

