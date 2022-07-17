first alert

First Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists continue to track a warm front that could bring severe weather to the state on Monday.

Our team of meteorologists have issued a First Alert ahead of a weather setup that could bring severe storms to the state on Monday.

Right now it appears any storms that do form will have enough instability to become severe. The biggest concerns with the storms are damaging wind gusts. Some of the latest guidance suggests enough spin in the atmosphere could create a tornado somewhere from New York through southern New England.

It appears the storms will develop late Monday morning with the worst weather expected Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The storms will be relatively scattered in nature and the area of highest risk in western Connecticut for severe weather.

In addition to damaging wind gusts heavy downpours could cause isolated flash flooding issues.

Following the warm front a heat wave will begin on Tuesday with temperatures expected to remain in the 90s through next weekend.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

