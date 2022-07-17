First Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Monday

Our team of meteorologists have issued a First Alert ahead of a weather setup that could bring severe storms to the state on Monday.

Right now it appears any storms that do form will have enough instability to become severe. The biggest concerns with the storms are damaging wind gusts. Some of the latest guidance suggests enough spin in the atmosphere could create a tornado somewhere from New York through southern New England.

A warm front will push through the region tomorrow afternoon bringing with it the threat for severe thunderstorms. Some of the latest guidance has an increased risk for a tornado somewhere in southern New England/NY. Stay weather aware. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Ml7eMqRH5t — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) July 18, 2022

It appears the storms will develop late Monday morning with the worst weather expected Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

The storms will be relatively scattered in nature and the area of highest risk in western Connecticut for severe weather.

In addition to damaging wind gusts heavy downpours could cause isolated flash flooding issues.

Following the warm front a heat wave will begin on Tuesday with temperatures expected to remain in the 90s through next weekend.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.