first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible on Friday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the threat of severe weather on Friday.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the state Friday afternoon.

The storms will be capable of producing hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today’s Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

There is also a low risk for a tornado.

The biggest threat for the storms will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.

The storms will arrive on the 2-year anniversary of the tornado outbreak in 2018 that left a path of damage in places like New Milford, Southbury, Beacon Falls, Cheshire, Hamden, and Wallingford.

This article tagged under:

first alert weathersevere thunderstorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us