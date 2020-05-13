FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Possible on Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the threat of severe weather on Friday.
A line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the state Friday afternoon.
The storms will be capable of producing hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.
There is also a low risk for a tornado.
The biggest threat for the storms will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday.
The storms will arrive on the 2-year anniversary of the tornado outbreak in 2018 that left a path of damage in places like New Milford, Southbury, Beacon Falls, Cheshire, Hamden, and Wallingford.