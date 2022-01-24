First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast.

There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday.

All signals are pointing toward a major nor'easter near the coast on Saturday. A blizzard is possible somewhere in New England with strong winds and heavy snow totals. How much in CT specifically? Too soon to tell but it could be a big one. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/CxXMNTXWd3 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) January 24, 2022

While it's too early to talk about specific amounts we can say that significant accumulations are possible.

Right now much of Connecticut is running below normal in terms of snowfall totals. Officially, in the Hartford area at total of 10.7" has accumulated which is roughly a foot below normal.

The deficit isn't as high along the shoreline where 10.1" has accumulated which is only 2" below normal.