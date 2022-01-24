First Alert: Significant Winter Storm Possible Saturday

A powerful Nor'easter will develop late and the week and move up the east coast.
There are signals that show a major nor'easter is not out of the question.
Right now it appears the impacted timeframe would be Friday night into Saturday.
While it's too early to talk about specific amounts we can say that significant accumulations are possible.
Right now much of Connecticut is running below normal in terms of snowfall totals. Officially, in the Hartford area at total of 10.7" has accumulated which is roughly a foot below normal.
The deficit isn't as high along the shoreline where 10.1" has accumulated which is only 2" below normal.