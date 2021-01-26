first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Snow, Sleet, Rain and Slick Conditions Expected Through Morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Snow started falling just before noon Tuesday, and while it won't accumulate to much the combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for tricky travel Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

A light wintry mix continues through tonight with some sleet, freezing rain, and snow. An additional coating to an inch of snow is expected to accumulate. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.

Temperatures will remain near or below freezing, leaving the potential for icy roads.

Local

coronavirus vaccine 12 mins ago

Feds Announce Increased Vaccine Allocation; State Leaders Still Hope for More Doses

Waterbury 22 mins ago

6th Teen Arrested in Connection to Death of Waterbury Teen

Some school districts have announced remote learning days or delays for Wednesday.

Occasional snow showers are expected Wednesday but overall little accumulation is expected.

Cold temperatures will stick around, with high temperatures between 15 and 20 on Friday and wind chills below zero Friday night.

NBC Connecticut
A snowy Willimantic Tuesday night.
Snow map for January 26 2021
NBC Connecticut

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weathersnowwinter stormsleet
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us