FIRST ALERT: Some Schools Delay Opening or Go Remote With Slick Conditions This Morning

Over 100 schools have a delayed opening or are having a remote learning day as the combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for tricky travel this morning.

You can see the list of schools that have a delay or remote learning day today here.

Light snow is continuing to come down and any surfaces that have not been treated will be slick, including roads, sidewalks and driveways.

A few snow showers are expected to continue today. An additional inch of accumulation is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Litchfield county.

It will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day with the chance of a flurry or sprinkle in a few towns. The highs will be between 35 and 40.

Snow started falling just before noon yesterday, creating slippery conditions for drivers. On Tuesday night, AAA Hartford said they had responded to over 800 calls for emergency roadside service.

A winter storm left roads slippery Tuesday and the conditions are expected to last into Wednesday morning.

In total, NBC Connecticut meteorologists said most of the state saw about 2 inches of snow by last night.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

Cold temperatures will stick around with highs between 15 and 20 on Friday and wind chills below zero Friday night.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

