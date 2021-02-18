FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring 3 to 6 Inches of Snow to Conn. Today & Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut for the possibility of accumulating snow today and into Friday and some schools have decided to have a remote learning day on Thursday. See the list.

A light coating of snow kicks off the morning in some areas of the state.

A steady snowfall will move into the state this afternoon with snow overspreading Connecticut into tomorrow night.

Well, well, well. I recall winters when no matter how hard we tried, we couldn't make it snow.....and then there is this month.



Very light snow falling across most of the state. Minor accumulations today, a bit more tonight and tomorrow.#FirstAlert #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/v6hSxp4OV7 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 18, 2021

The snow will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

An accumulation of three to six inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued statewide by the National Weather Service ahead of the storm later this week.

Some milder air might mean sleet will mix in along the immediate shoreline before the storm ends midday on Friday.

The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

