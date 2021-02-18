first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring 3 to 6 Inches of Snow to Conn. Today & Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut for the possibility of accumulating snow today and into Friday and some schools have decided to have a remote learning day on Thursday. See the list.

A light coating of snow kicks off the morning in some areas of the state.

A steady snowfall will move into the state this afternoon with snow overspreading Connecticut into tomorrow night.

The snow will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

An accumulation of three to six inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued statewide by the National Weather Service ahead of the storm later this week.

Today's Forecast

Some milder air might mean sleet will mix in along the immediate shoreline before the storm ends midday on Friday.

The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

You can get the latest forecast details anytime, here.

