First Alert: Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to CT Thursday, Friday

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut for the possibility of accumulating snow Thursday and into Friday.

A storm system will move into the state Thursday afternoon with snow overspreading Connecticut into Thursday night.

The snow will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

Some milder air may mean sleet will mix in before the storm ends midday on Friday.

It is still too early to predict snow totals, but most parts of the state could see more than three inches. The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

