FIRST ALERT: Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Conn. Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a major storm that will develop later tonight and bring heavy rain and strong wind to the state tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain is expected for this morning's commute. Highs will be in the 50s today with lots of gray.

Conditions will dry out as we head into this afternoon before a strong low pressure system moves north toward Connecticut.

The strong coastal system will likely slow to a crawl or even stall over Long Island. This will result in a period of moderate to, at times, heavy rain tonight and through much of Tuesday.

As the system moves north, it will also intensify resulting in strong gusty winds. Some computer models indicate coastal areas could see wind gust to or exceeding 50 mph.

Since lots of leaves are still on trees, this could result in some damage and power issues.

The weather looks better by tomorrow night into Wednesday.

Rainfall totals from today through Wednesday morning could range from 3 to 6 inches. This could result in areas of flash flooding throughout the state.

Thursday is sunny with highs in the 50s.

