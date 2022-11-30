first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Strong Winds and Pouring Rain Could Impact This Afternoon's Commute

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring rain and strong winds to the state on Wednesday afternoon.

The day starts out quietly, but rain moves in during the afternoon.

The rain will be heavy at times. It appears to have the most impact between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In addition to the pouring rain, there may be strong and potentially damaging winds. Wind gusts may get up to around 55 mph.

A wind advisory is in place throughout southern New England for Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The strongest winds will coincide with the evening commute, depending on when you're driving.

Some scattered tree damage and power outages are possible.

High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

There will be partial clearing and cooler temperatures on Thursday. It will also be windy with gusts up to 40 MPH.

A snow squall is possible in the Litchfield Hills.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

