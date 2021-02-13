FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Potential Ice Storm Monday Into Tuesday

Our NBC CT meteorologists are tracking a light wintry mix that will affect the state tonight and early tomorrow morning. Snow will transition to sleet and freezing rain.

We're not forecasting a lot of ice however a thin layer could be just enough to create some slippery travel on the roads.

Total snowfall accumulations statewide are expected to range from a coating to 1 inch.

Snow develops later this evening and transitions to a light wintry mix by morning. The very latest coming up on NBC Connecticut at 6. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/qHSvwDHtsd — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) February 13, 2021

Our team of meteorologists has also issued a First Alert for a potential ice storm that could impact the state Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Right now, it appears a light wintry mix could develop on Monday afternoon ahead of a much bigger system that would move in on Tuesday.

The wintry mix on Monday would include a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain would could create slick travel across the state.

A potential ice storm could start on Tuesday with significant ice accretion possible in parts of the state. We are trying to pinpoint where in Connecticut would experience sleet vs freezing rain.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.