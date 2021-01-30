FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Strong Winter Storm for Monday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a winter storm that could bring over six inches of snow to the state Monday into early Tuesday.

Snow will overspread the state late Monday morning with the heaviest snow Monday afternoon into Monday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 inches to 10 inches are expected.

The snow could transition to a wintry mix especially for areas along the immediate shoreline and New London county.

In addition to the wintry weather, strong winds will be a factor with gusts over 40 mph expected at the height of the storm.

