first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Tracking a Strong Winter Storm for Monday

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for all of Connecticut.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a winter storm that could bring over six inches of snow to the state Monday into early Tuesday.

Snow will overspread the state late Monday morning with the heaviest snow Monday afternoon into Monday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 inches to 10 inches are expected.

The snow could transition to a wintry mix especially for areas along the immediate shoreline and New London county.

Local

Waterbury 1 min ago

Police Make Arrest in 2004 Waterbury Homicide

New Britain 1 hour ago

Crews Respond to 2 Fires at the Same Time in New Britain

In addition to the wintry weather, strong winds will be a factor with gusts over 40 mph expected at the height of the storm.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweatherwinter storm
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us