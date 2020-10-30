First Alert: First Snowfall of the Season Begins

The first snowfall of the season has begun! The state has only seen snow five times during the month of October since 1905.

Rain is starting to transition to snow between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. from the Northwest Hills to the shoreline. The higher elevations of northern Connecticut could see two to four inches of snow when it comes to an end.

Rain is changing to snow right now. A few inches is possible before it ends midday. Only the 6th time measurable snow has happened in CT in the 115 years of weather records!! Just enough to create some slick spots and weigh down some trees. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/Jx7V75yEDc — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) October 30, 2020

In the Hartford area and most of inland Connecticut, one to two inches of snow is possible. Little if any accumulation is expected along the shoreline.

Here's a look at our latest snowfall accumulation map.

The Friday morning commute could have some slick spots especially in the higher elevations.

Also can't rule out some scattered power outages with leaves still on many trees. In a totally different league than 2011 but a few limbs may come down. #nbcct — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 29, 2020

HOUR BY HOUR TIMING

Thursday Night into Friday Morning

As the system continues to push to our southeast a shot of cold air will arrive from Canada which will transition rain showers over to snow showers during the early morning hours on Friday.

Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday morning.

Friday Morning/Afternoon

Some areas, especially in the hill towns, could be slick during the morning commute. The heaviest snow is expected from 7 to 10 a.m.

Snow and rain showers will gradually come to an end by the lunchtime hour with cold air continuing to filter into the region. Look for highs on Friday only in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the twenties statewide.

Towns across the state are preparing for snow which is expected to be strongest between 7 and 10 a.m. on Friday.

Clear, calm and cold weather comes in tonight. Lows 20-30. Record cold possible.

Colder weather settles in for the weekend with lows in the 20s Saturday morning. Afternoon highs in the 40s.

Sunday will bring mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.