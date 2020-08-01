FIRST ALERT: Isaias Weakens to a Tropical Storm

Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves through the Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Our meteorologists say the storm is likely to become a hurricane again after it moves past the Bahamas.

Isaias has weakened to a Tropical Storm. Track continues to shift slightly west. More tonight on NBC CT at 6. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/UyGXIKnvab — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) August 1, 2020

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

The storm is expected to come very close to the east coast of Florida. The storm will then have some interaction with land as it moves close to the Carolinas. How much interaction with land will dictate how strong the storm is when it arrives here.

The timing of the impacts would be Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain, heavy at times looks likely. Several inches of rain is possible. The wind impact is still to be determined.

Before the storm arrives, we will be monitoring the potential for thunderstorms on Sunday as a warm front approaches. The warm front will bring more humid air out ahead of the tropical moisture to our south. Some storms could be strong or even severe.

Track all of the forecast changes here.